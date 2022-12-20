Today host Dylan Dreyer’s eldest son, Calvin, is growing up so fast! The meteorologist and her husband, Brian Fichera, welcomed their firstborn in December 2016. They’ve shared many photos of their adorable child on Instagram as he’s adjusted to the role of being a big brother.

Dylan and Brian are also parents to son Oliver, born in January 2020, and son Russell, born in September 2021. Calvin has built the sweetest bond with his two little brothers, something that warms the news anchor’s heart.

“It’s incredible,” she gushed on Today in January 2020 about her eldest child becoming a big brother for the first time. “I mean, especially in the morning, we wake up and Calvin immediately wants to kiss him and he wants to hold his hand all the time, but, you know, a 3 year old is a little not so gentle.”

Calvin had a similar reaction when Russell arrived, proving to be the best big brother to his younger siblings.

“It’s hard to find a picture where Calvin isn’t hugging him or kissing him or laying on top of him,” Dylan told her Today cohosts in October 2021 about Calvin’s bond with Russell. “It’s just been a really, really special time.”

The Misty the Cloud author’s kids are her pride and joy. During a July 2022 episode of Today, she made a sweet confession about her tiny tot and his resemblance to a famous face. While talking to her cohosts about Prince George’s birthday, Dylan declared, “I just think he looks so much like Calvin.” She held up a photo of her child on her phone to draw the comparison.

“Every time I see the prince, I’m like, ‘Oh, you look like my little prince,'” she admitted. Cohost Vicky Nguyen agreed that the youngsters are the “spitting image” of each other. A few months later, Dylan’s little prince showed off his infectious smile in a series of photos marking his 6th birthday on his mom’s Instagram page.

“This kid right here has brought so much love and joy and happiness into our lives for the past 6 years,” the mom of three captioned a post dedicated to her mini-me in December 2022. “Happy birthday, buddy…you are truly something special!! We love you!!”

To celebrate the occasion, the proud parents threw their kiddo a birthday party at an arcade where he enjoyed playing air hockey and going bowling with his friends and family. In another touching carousel of photos to commemorate Calvin’s big day, Dylan shared that the family had a “special blessed weekend.”

Calvin, growing up.