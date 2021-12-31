Since she joined Today in 2012, Dylan Dreyer has accomplished some major career milestones. The meteorologist made her debut on the hit program just weeks before her wedding to her husband, Brian Fichera. The pair have since welcomed three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Russell, and love being parents.

Dylan and Brian met at WHDH, where she was doing the weather forecasts and he was working as an in-studio technician. The pair were friends for a few years and hung out in groups before revealing that they had feelings for each other. The couple wed in October 2012 at The Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston. In June 2016, the NBC anchor announced on Today that she was pregnant with her first child.

“My husband kind of just sits back and reminds me, he’s like, ‘This baby is a piece of both of us … Everything we love about each other, and all the times we enjoy together, we’ve created this wonderful life that is going to be a piece of both of us and it’s going to become part of our lives,’” Dylan shared in the segment before becoming a mom.

The Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day author wrote in a June 2016 blog that she felt “lucky” and “grateful” to be expecting a child. She gave birth to Calvin Bradley Fichera on December 17, 2016. Dylan later opened up about her fertility issues in April 2019 and a miscarriage that left her “devastated.” Before starting her IVF journey that year, Dylan found out she was pregnant with her second child. Her costar Al Roker was the first to hear the news.

“It’s funny because [Al] was the first to know when I was pregnant with Calvin, too,” she told People in July 2019. “He said to me, ‘I just have an inkling.’”

Their second son, Oliver George Fichera, was born on January 2, 2020. Dylan called in on the third hour of Today to share that she felt “so happy and so blessed” about her bundle of joy. In May 2021, the New Jersey native announced on the program that she was pregnant with her third son. Russell James Fichera was born six weeks early on September 29, 2021.

After spending a week in the NICU, the proud parents were able to bring Russell home in October 2021. “Man it feels real good to be home together!!!” Dylan captioned an Instagram photo of her family of five. Life as a working mom with three children certainly gets busy, but Dylan wouldn’t change a thing.

Scroll to see the cutest photos of Dylan and Brian’s three sons.