At the top of her game! Dylan Dreyer has become a pivotal part of the Today team since officially joining NBC in 2012. The meteorologist has experienced so many career highs that have led her to amass an impressive net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money she makes.

What Is Dylan Dreyer’s Net Worth?

Dylan has an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of her earnings stem from her time on Today working with cohosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones. The Rutgers University alum worked at a number of NBC affiliates on the East Coast before joining Weekend Today in 2012. Dylan is reportedly bringing in an estimated $2 million salary.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

As a Today anchor and NBC News correspondent, Dylan has covered a number of natural disasters, historic events and several Olympic games. She launched her incredibly successful children’s book series, Misty the Cloud, in 2021. Behind the picture books is a powerful message about communication.

“It’s hard for young kids to express their emotions — and that’s what we wanted to do with this book is express that it’s OK to feel those feelings and to have a grumpy day,” she told WKCY Cleveland in October 2021. “But it’s what you do with those emotions that makes the difference because it does impact everyone around you.”

The mom of three was also inspired by her relationships with her own kids while writing each installment of the series. Dylan shares sons Calvin, Oliver and Russell with her husband, Brian Fichera. On top of juggling motherhood and her duties on the daytime program, the New Jersey native hosts the series Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer.

Why Did Dylan Dreyer Leave ‘Weekend Today’?

While Dylan was thankful for almost 10 years as a host on Weekend Today, she decided to step back from the program after welcoming her third child, Russell. She still remains a cohost on the weekday installment of the series.

“It’s all about family time,” she told viewers during her final appearance on the weekend program in January 2022. “You know, this job can get crazy especially when we’re traveling and we’re busy, but it’s so important to make time for family too. These boys are my whole life and Brian and I; we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can. That’s really all I’m going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three.”