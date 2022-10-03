Dylan Dreyer’s Son Russell Is Her Little Buddy! See Photos of the ‘Today’ Host’s Youngest Child

Nothing makes Dylan Dreyer smile more than her three adorable kids! The Today host is a mom to Calvin Bradley, Oliver George and Russell James, whom she welcomed with her husband, Brian Fichera. Their youngest son, Russell, better known as Rusty, has become the star of his mom’s Instagram account, as she continues to document some of his biggest milestones with sweet photos.

Rusty arrived six weeks before his due date on September 29, 2021. A few days later, the broadcaster revealed on Instagram that her baby was being monitored in the NICU.

“My heart aches having to leave here without Rusty, but I also feel better knowing he’ll continue to be monitored and remain in the best hands,” she penned. “He’s THRIVING! Growing, getting stronger, eating and breathing on his own. Buddy, you have no idea what’s in store for you at home so keep on rushing and get home as soon as you can! We love you more than words could ever say!”

On October 7, 2021, she announced that the family was able to bring Rusty home. In photos from the big day, Dylan beamed with excitement as her newborn wore a tiny graduation cap. “Our little NICU graduate! #welcomehomerusty,” the author captioned her post. She later gushed on an October 2021 episode of Today about how much her eldest son was bonding with the new baby.

“It’s hard to find a picture where Calvin isn’t hugging him or kissing him or laying on top of him,” she said on the program at the time. “It’s just been a really, really special time.”

In September 2022, Dylan shared the cutest videos of the youngest member of the Fichera clan as he turned 1. The entire family went on a getaway to Rome where they explored the city and ate delicious food. Rusty got his first taste of gelato in a video shared by Brian on Instagram. The proud parents later watched as their little one was presented with a cake at a restaurant. His mom fed him tiny bites of the delicious dessert in another video.

“A family trip to Rome turned out to be a great idea!” Dylan wrote alongside a series of photos and videos from the vacation. “So many reasons to celebrate: Rusty turned 1, @fishlense and I celebrating 10 years, my in-laws celebrating their 70th birthdays and 50 years of marriage! #feelingblessed.”

Keep scrolling to see adorable photos of Dylan and Brian’s youngest son, Rusty.