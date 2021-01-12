Christie Brinkley has one of the most youthful glows in Hollywood! The beloved star has been turning heads with her long blonde locks and infectious smile for the last four decades. No matter how Christie transformed her style throughout the years, she’s continued to look like a complete bombshell.

The Michigan-born actress first rose to fame and superstardom in the late 1970s. Christie, who moved to New York City and started pursuing modeling, signed a contract with CoverGirl in 1976. That same year, she was also hired as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

In 1979, Christie gained international popularity when she landed the cover of the magazine’s annual swimsuit edition. Aside from appearing on an unprecedented three consecutive SI covers from 1979 to 1981, she also modeled for other fashion magazines like Cosmopolitan, Glamour and Harper’s Bazaar, among many more.

Following the instant success of her modeling career, Christie tested out her other talents in front of the camera. After appearing in a handful of commercials, the entrepreneur made her acting debut in 1983’s National Lampoon’s Vacation. This led to gigs in Powaqqatsi and Vegas Vacation, as well as her most notable role in the TV series Parks and Recreation.

Christie was incredibly focused on her Hollywood success, but the beauty put her career on the back burner when she started a family with her second husband, Billy Joel. The former pair welcomed their daughter, Alexa Ray, during their 11-year marriage from 1985 to 1994. The About Face star also shares son Jack with her third husband, Richard Taubman, and her youngest daughter, Sailor, with her fourth spouse, Peter Cook.

Between her showbiz run, multiple marriages and life with four kids, it’s almost hard to believe Christie can juggle it all. Not only is she still modeling and acting in her 60s, but she looks just as incredible as she did in her teens.

During an interview with Closer Weekly in 2018, the Goldbergs actress revealed the “best part” about aging in Hollywood. “[It’s] not really caring what other people think,” Christie gushed. “Don’t hesitate. Just get out there and go! That’s what I’m doing.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Christie’s effortless transformation through the years!