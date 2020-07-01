Christie Brinkley Lives for Those Special Family Moments! See Her Best Quotes About Motherhood

Mom of three Christie Brinkley adores any amount of time she gets to spend with her kids, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Alexa Ray Joel and Jack Cook. Being a mom is her greatest achievement yet and she never fails at giving good advice to her little ones whenever they need it.

“She’s mostly just told me to smile — that’s like her No. 1 advice, especially for confidence — to, you know, ‘smile and you’ll feel it.’ I honestly believe that too,” Sailor previously told Closer Weekly about her mother’s life lessons. “When I was younger, I’d be like, ‘No, that’s so stupid! Smiling doesn’t make you happy.’ But if you just put a smile on your face and put your best foot forward, it’s easier. It’s easier to get through all of the bad stuff.”

That’s just a little piece of advice Christie has given her daughter over the years. When Sailor was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars season 28, her mom penned her a heartwarming message on Instagram.

“Dear Sailor and Val, thank you for your work that brought us beauty and joy! May you both always have a song in your heart that keeps you dancing with wild abandon through a grateful life of exhilarating joy! You don’t need to be on a TV show to keep smiling and dancing … and that’s the ultimate prize!” Christie wrote alongside a photo of her daughter on the ABC show.

Although Sailor described the experience as “heartbreaking,” she said she was “grateful” for every moment she got to dance with Val Chmerkovskiy, especially since she took her mother’s place on DWTS. After Christie suffered an injury, the model had to gracefully bow out of the show. But even though Christie wasn’t dancing, she tuned in every week to see Sailor light up the dance floor.

“I was so, so, so happy to see my daughter discover a new talent that she didn’t know she had before, and to gain so much confidence,” the doting mom gushed on Instagram. “I was just so proud of her.”

Scroll below to see Christie’s best parenting quotes!