When Sailor Brinkley-Cook opened up to the world about her issues with body image, it surprised many — including her famous mom, Christie Brinkley. The Dancing With the Stars alum revealed the iconic supermodel “didn’t fully know the pain that [she] was going through” as she got candid about her struggles on Good Morning America.

“I grew up a little bit overweight and I felt the weight of my overweightness on me constantly from people teasing me and people looking at me differently,” the 21-year-old beauty bravely shared on Friday, May 29, revealing being compared to Christie, 66, really “shut down [her] self-esteem.”

Instagram/Christie Brinkley

Sailor’s virtual visit on GMA comes just days after she opened up about her battle with body dysmorphia and an eating disorder. As she detailed her journey with ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, Sailor explained how Christie’s Hollywood career fueled her desire to be even skinnier.

“I was looking up at all these major figures in modeling that are size double zero and they’ve got these thin legs and these tiny waists,” she explained. “I was seeing them being so celebrated by everyone everywhere and being wanted by all the boys and all that greatness that comes around being this tiny supermodel. And I wanted that.”

Because she was comparing herself to others, the up-and-coming actress said she started to look at herself differently. “I have this awful feeling that if I’m not skinny, I’m not worth being celebrated and I’m not worth being praised,” she stressed.

Sailor said her struggles are so bad at times, she’ll just pick apart “the tiniest little things” about her body. “I’ve been just been having these moments where I look in the mirror and I’m just disgusted with myself,” she confessed, especially when it comes to the “little pooch on the bottom of [her] stomach.”

The stunning TV personality first opened up about her issues with self-image as she uploaded a lengthy post via Instagram on May 24. Alongside three photos of her wearing a white bikini, Sailor explained she’s been “so down” on herself as of late.

“Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that I’m not as skinny as I once was,” she penned at the time. “The body dysmorphia and leftover eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong.”

Sailor said as she grows into “a young woman,” she’s noticed shifts and changes in her body. “The ‘control’ I felt I once had over it has been completely stripped away from me,” she stated. “Hormones, emotions, growing pains.”

However, Sailor insisted she’s doing her best to overcome the daily battle. “I am so f—king LUCKY to have two legs and a healthy body that takes me through life,” she gushed at the end of her post. “I’m so tired of thinking anything that makes up ME is something to be ashamed of.”

