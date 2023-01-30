Since the mid-‘80s, Keanu Reeves has appeared in more than 100 films and television series and cemented his status as a Hollywood heartthrob. In his life away from the cameras, the Speed actor met Alexandra Grant and made a few rare appearances with her after their relationship became official. Keep scrolling for details on whether they are still together.

How Did Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Meet?

Keanu first met Alexandra at a dinner party in 2009. The John Wick star and the visual artist collaborated together on multiple projects before they began dating. In 2011, she illustrated his book Ode to Happiness. They worked together again on the 2015 book Shadows.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Relationship rumors had been swirling around Keanu and Alexandra for years before they confirmed their romance at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2019. They walked the red carpet hand and hand, a rare display of PDA from the pair.

Not only did Alexandra win Keanu’s heart, but his mom, Patricia, was also a big fan of the illustrator as the pair solidified their relationship.

“What Patricia loves most about Alexandra is her caring nature and the fact that she’s with Keanu for who he is rather than his fame and money,” an insider exclusively told Closer in February 2020.

The source added, “She’s seen a huge change in Keanu since they started dating — he’s more positive about life.”

Are Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Still Together?

Though they’ve kept their romance low-key from the very beginning, Keanu and Alexandra are still together. In fact, it seems like the happy couple might be looking to take the next step in their relationship pretty soon.

“Keanu isn’t hiding the fact that he’s going to propose to Alexandra. His friends know how happy he’s been, he’s talked about making Alexandra his wife and he was recently spotted ring shopping in West Hollywood,” a source told Life & Style in April 2022.

Has Keanu Reeves Ever Been Married?

Keanu has never been married; however, he made a shocking revelation about an onscreen wedding with his Dracula costar Winona Ryder.

“We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests,” Keanu reflected on the Francis Ford Coppola-directed film during a November 2021 interview with Esquire. “Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So, I guess we’re married under the eyes of God.”

All that aside, The Matrix actor only has eyes for Alexandra, who has changed his life for the better.

“He can’t believe he’s at such a good place in his life, and he owes a lot of that to Alexandra,” a source told Closer of their romance in July 2021. “She’s very levelheaded, not that he’s not. It’s just that her energy is very calming. They’re in sync. It’s what Keanu has always wanted from a partner.”