Keanu Reeves Is One Lucky Guy! Get to Know His Gorgeous Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Meant to be! Alexandra Grant is the lucky woman who stole boyfriend Keanu Reeves‘ heart. When the artist revealed she was dating the Matrix actor, all of her friends called her up to gush about her new relationship.

“Every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” Alexandra previously gushed to Vogue. Although her friends and family knew she was dating the actor, the public didn’t find out until Life & Style Weekly broke the news in November 2019 after they were spotted holding hands at the LACMA Art + Film Gala.

“It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,’ because she had gone to a lot of events with him. It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years,” Alexandra’s friend Jennifer Tilly previously told Page Six.

During the interview, Jennifer said the duo are the “perfect couple” because Alexandra is a “cool, elegant woman” and Keanu is “a really great guy.”

“I think everybody wishes that they had something like that. It’s not a razzle-dazzle Hollywood romance,” she said. What makes their relationship work so well is that the couple “inspire each other on every level,” an insider previously Closer Weekly. “That’s what makes them such a great match.”

Although the silver-haired beauty and her beau haven’t talked about marriage as yet, it’s only a matter of time before they tie the knot. “They’re practically inseparable,” another source told Life & Style Weekly. “They’re in love … Keanu can see himself spending the rest of his life with her. She’s kind, warm and spiritual, just like [him], and a great communicator.”

Until they’re ready to take the next step in their relationship, Keanu and his love will continue taking things slow. After all, the Point Break star was in a “dark place for so long” when his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Syme died in a traffic collision in 2001. He didn’t really “turn his life around” until Keanu met Alexandra. Her “positive outlook” on life was enough to keep him going. Now, Keanu feels great that he’s found love again.

