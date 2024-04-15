Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Kiss During Rare Date Night

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant shared a romantic kiss during a rare date night in Los Angeles, showing off PDA for photographers while attending the Museum of Contemporary Art’s 2024 Gala on April 13.

The John Wick actor showed off his new short hairstyle in a dark suit accented with a stylish scarf around his neck. Alexandra, 54, looked radiant in a plunging blue dress with a full skirt as they happily posed on the red carpet while putting their arms around each other’s backs.

The couple has been dating for five years after being longtime friends since at least 2011. Despite attending numerous events together as business partners, Keanu, 59, and Alexandra made their relationship official at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2019, where they walked the red carpet holding hands.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

The duo is ready to take things to the next level, as “Alexandra proposed,” a source told In Touch in a story published on ​ April 11.

“It was pretty impressive of her to ask but then again, Alexandra is a strong independent woman who knows what she wants,” the insider revealed.

The couple live together in Keanu’s $8 million Hollywood Hills home, which is the perfect setting for an intimate wedding.

“It wouldn’t be like Keanu and Alexandra to book a fancy venue and have a big party,” the source told the outlet. “They want a quiet, simple ceremony with their closest friends and family, and why not do it in their own backyard? It’s the perfect place.”

In 2021, a different source told Closer how their relationship was “drama free.”

“[Keanu] can’t believe he’s at such a good place in his life, and he owes a lot of that to Alexandra,” the insider said in July 2021. “She’s very levelheaded, not that he’s not. It’s just that her energy is very calming. They’re in synch. It’s what Keanu has always wanted from a partner.”

Keanu and Alexandra’s first work collaboration dates back to their 2011 adult picture book, Ode to Happiness. The Speed actor wrote the text while she provided the illustrations.

They published a second book, Shadows, in 2016, which featured a series of 54 photographs of Keanu in various movements as photographed by Alexandra.

One year later, Keanu and Alexandra cofounded the publishing house X Artists’ Books. “Our books are works of art; portals to imagined worlds; treasured companions; the fabric of a community. We love the same things about our books as we do about our friends: generosity, open-heartedness, intelligence, mystery, style,” their website reads.