After 12 years of friendship — the last two of which as a couple — Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are inseparable. “Keanu and Alexandra’s relationship is moving along nicely,” a source tells Closer exclusively, adding, “They love and respect each other and there’s never any drama. Of course they have disagreements, but it’s very rare.”

“He can’t believe he’s at such a good place in his life, and he owes a lot of that to Alexandra. She’s very levelheaded, not that he’s not. It’s just that her energy is very calming. They’re in synch. It’s what Keanu has always wanted from a partner,” the source continues.

John Wick star Keanu, 56, and artist Alexandra, 48, officially came out as a couple at a LACMA Art Film Gala in November 2019. The pair met at a 2009 dinner party, and two years later collaborated on a book called “The Ode To Happiness,” featuring Alexandra’s drawings and Keanu’s poems. In 2017, the pair cofounded a publishing company, X Artists Books, together.

Alexandra joined Keanu in Berlin in the summer of 2020 while he filmed the highly anticipated fourth installment of the John Wick franchise. They were frequently photographed kissing at cafes and holding hands while strolling through the city. Friends and family are so happy that the actor has found love at this stage in his life, especially his mom, Patricia Taylor.

Christian Monterrosa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“She’s seen a huge change in Keanu since they started dating — he’s more positive about life,” a source told Closer exclusively in February 2020. “Seeing her son so happy makes her happy!”

“What Patricia loves most about Alexandra is her caring nature and the fact that she’s with Keanu for who he is, rather than his fame and money,” the insider added.

Both Keanu and Alexandra have never been married, which has sparked plenty of rumors that the two will eventually wed. The artist did a dance around the question in a March 2020 interview with Vogue U.K., when asked if marriage interested her.

“Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question?” Alexandra teased, before adding, “I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”