Her phone was blowing up! Keanu Reeves‘ girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, revealed that “every single person I knew” gave her a call to get details after Life & Style broke the news exclusively that the couple were dating in November 2019.

“And that’s fascinating,” the painter, 47, told Vogue in an interview published on March 11. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?'”

Shutterstock

Alexandra and the 55-year-old actor went public with their relationship when they walked the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala hand in hand. But they’ve definitely been at it for a while, considering the Ohio native is “extremely close” with his mother, Patricia Taylor, an insider told LS exclusively in February. “The three of them often meet up for lunch or dinner.”

“She first met Alexandra over a year ago and warmed to her instantly,” the source continued to gush about their connection. “They share a ton in common, including their passion for the arts.”

It’s no surprise the publisher and the John Wick star seem to have a bond like no other. According to a separate insider, the couple enjoys secret vacations, romantic candlelit dinners and motorcycle rides when they want to spend quality time together. Sounds like the life, doesn’t it? “They’re practically inseparable,” the source raved in November 2019.

“They’re in love,” the insider continued, even hinting at a potential marriage for the pair. “Keanu can see himself spending the rest of his life with her. She’s kind, warm and spiritual, just like Keanu, and a great communicator.”

Shutterstock

To be fair, the artist told Vogue that she hadn’t decided if that road was right for herself and her man. “Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question?” she said. “I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”

Hopefully, that means we might see Keanu and Alexandra walking down the aisle sometime soon. But either way, we’re happy they’ve found happiness.