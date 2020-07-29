Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Were Meant to Be! See Their Sweetest Moments Together

So in love. Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, are one cute couple! The pair met at a dinner party in 2009 and have been smitten with each other ever since. Although Keanu hasn’t spoken about marriage yet, it’s clear he’s found his soulmate in the beautiful visual artist.

They “inspire each other on every level,” an insider previously told Closer Weekly about the couple. “That’s what makes them such a great match.”

Once Alexandra’s friends learned she was dating the Speed actor, they immediately called her up to gush about the news. “Every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” the silver-haired beauty previously gushed to Vogue. But now that Keanu and Alexandra have been dating for a while, their family and friends have become accustomed to their romance, including the actor’s mom, Patricia Grant.

“What Patricia loves most about Alexandra is her caring nature and the fact that she’s with Keanu for who he is rather than his fame and money,” another insider gushed to Closer. “Seeing her son so happy makes her happy!”

Patricia and Alexandra met for the first time a couple of years ago. Even though they were strangers, they “warmed up” to each other “instantly.” When they’re free, the duo and Keanu would “often meet up for lunch or dinner” and catch up with each other on their busy lives.

“They’re practically inseparable,” a source previously told Life & Style Weekly about Alexandra and her beau. “They’re in love … Keanu can see himself spending the rest of his life with her. She’s kind, warm and spiritual, just like [him], and a great communicator.”

Although the first insider told Closer, they would “occasionally disagree on minor things,” the two lovebirds would “never argue.” In fact, when you’re around them, you “get a sense of calmness” that everything is going to be alright. “There’s just something about them that puts you at ease,” the source said.

Keanu is one lucky guy. Hopefully, he ties the knot with Alexandra soon.

Scroll below to see Keanu and Alexandra’s cutest photos together!