Actor Keanu Reeves has the most supportive mother in the world! Not only did Patricia Taylor accompany him on the 2020 Oscars red carpet, but she approves of his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.

“What Patricia loves most about Alexandra is her caring nature and the fact that she’s with Keanu for who he is rather than his fame and money,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

Shutterstock

Plus, she loves the way the silver-haired beauty makes her son feel. “She’s seen a huge change in Keanu since they started dating — he’s more positive about life,” the insider said. “Seeing her son so happy makes her happy!”

The best part about Patricia, 76, and Alexandra’s bond is that they get along so well. “She first met Alexandra over a year ago and warmed up to her instantly. They share a ton in common, including their passion for the arts,” a source recently shared to Life & Style Weekly.

Whenever the pair get together they always have a great time! Lucky for the Matrix actor, he’s “extremely close” with his mother so “the three of them [will] often meet up for lunch or dinner.”

It’s great to see that Keanu, 55, is finally in a good place after his former partner Jennifer Syme tragically died in a traffic collision in 2001. “Keanu was so traumatized by her death that there were times when he couldn’t get out of bed in the morning,” another source revealed to Life & Style in November 2019.

Shutterstock

“He was in such a dark place for so long, but Alexandra’s positive outlook and support have played a huge part in helping him turn his life around. Some say she’s not only stolen his heart but she’s also saved him,” they added.

If the Speed actor ends up tying the knot with his beau, we wouldn’t be surprised. “They’re in love … Keanu can see himself spending the rest of his life with her,” the insider revealed. “She’s kind, warm and spiritual, just like Keanu, and a great communicator.”