Keanu Reeves, Laura Dern and Other Stars Bring Their Moms as Their Dates to the 2020 Oscars

As the prestigious red carpet filled with stars ahead of the 2020 Oscars on February 9, fans couldn’t wait for Hollywood favorites like Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks and many more to show up. However, it seems the moms of showbiz’s biggest stars stole the show as they hit the red carpet on Sunday night.

Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron were just two of many actors and actresses who turned the 92nd annual Academy Awards into family date night. The John Wick actor, 55, was all smiles as he posed for photos alongside mother Patricia Taylor while the Bombshell star, 44, looked incredible with mother Gerda Maritz.

Laura Dern also made quite the scene as she arrived at the prestigious awards show with mom Diane Ladd and her two kids, 18-year-old son Ellery and 15-year-old daughter Jaya. The Big Little Lies star — whom Diane, 84, shares with ex-husband Bruce Dern — was glowing as she rocked a pink and black gown alongside her famous family.

Considering Laura’s brood was by her side throughout Hollywood’s biggest night of the year, she couldn’t have been happier to have them present as she accepted the award in the Best Supporting Actress category for Marriage Story. The Jurassic Park star, 54, proved how much her family means as she dedicated her Oscars speech to her parents and kids.

“I would like to say a special thank you to the gifts of the love stories in my life: my stepchildren, C.J. and Harris, my heart and inspiration, Ellery and Jaya,” she marveled onstage after being victorious over fellow nominees Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Florence Pugh for Little Women and Margot Robbie for Bombshell.

“And you know, some say: ‘Never meet your heroes,'” the beloved actress — who shares Ellery and Jaya with ex-husband Ben Harper — continued. “But I say if you’re really blessed, you get them as your parents. I share this with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.”

“You got game, I love you,” she sweetly continued as she talked directly to the Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore star, who can be seen holding back tears in the audience. “Thank you all for this gift, this is the best birthday present ever. I love you, I love my friends. You lift me up every day.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see other stars who brought their moms as dates at the 2020 Oscars!