There’s no doubt about it, Keanu Reeves is one good looking guy! The Matrix actor has dated some of the most beautiful women in Hollywood such as Sofia Coppola and his current girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. The pair walked the red carpet together at the 2020 Oscars and Alexandra has already made a good impression on the actor’s mom, Patricia.

“What Patricia loves most about Alexandra is her caring nature and the fact that she’s with Keanu for who he is rather than his fame and money,” a source previously told Closer. Not only that, but Keanu’s mom has “seen a huge change” in her son since he first met Alexandra at a dinner party in 2009.

“He’s more positive about life,” the insider dished. “Seeing her son so happy makes her happy!” But Alexandra is not the only woman who has occupied Keanu’s heart. During a May 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Keanu said he used to have a “crush” on his Speed costar Sandra Bullock.

“She’s such a wonderful person, such a wonderful actress,” he gushed. “It was nice to go to work.” Even though Keanu never told Sandra he had feelings for her, the Proposal actress did tell Ellen DeGeneres that she was smitten with her costar too. “I think of how sweet Keanu was and how handsome he was,” Sandra gushed about the time they spent together on Speed. “It was hard for me to like, really be serious. Like, he would look at me and I’d be like [giggles]. And I’d have to try to, you know [be serious].”

Love never blossomed between the two. After they did Speed together, the duo went on to star in the 2006 flick The Lake House where they played a couple who were divided by time.

“I can’t explain in words why Sandra and I have chemistry on-screen or why we work well together. We just do, and I’m glad because I like her tremendously as a person,” the actor previously told Entertainment Weekly, before Sandra chimed in. “I love being around Keanu. I really do. He is such a good person.”

