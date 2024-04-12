Alexandra Grant Proposed to Keanu Reeves After 5 Years of Dating

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are heading down the aisle! The Matrix star and visual artist keep their relationship pretty private, but Alexandra made a grand gesture to officially solidify their love.

“Alexandra proposed,” a source told In Touch in a story published on Thursday, April 11. “It was pretty impressive of her to ask but then again, Alexandra is a strong independent woman who knows what she wants.”

The couple, who went public with their romance in 2019 after one decade of being friends and collaborators, have even started planning their upcoming nuptials. Now that Alexandra, 54, lives in Keanu’s $8 million Hollywood Hills home, they couldn’t think of a better venue to exchange their vows.

“It wouldn’t be like Keanu and Alexandra to book a fancy venue and have a big party,” the source told the outlet. “They want a quiet, simple ceremony with their closest friends and family, and why not do it in their own backyard? It’s the perfect place.”

Much like their lavish backyard location, Keanu, 59, and Alexandra are planning to keep their guest list to a minimum. Over the years, the John Wick actor had created strong friendships with his costars and fellow Hollywood actors whom he now considers family, like Sandra Bullock and Alex Winter.

“Keanu is very close to Sandra, and he and Alex are best buds,” the insider continued.

Although Alexandra is the one who popped the big question, a separate source told Life & Style in September 2022 that Keanu was ready to get down on one knee.

“Keanu isn’t hiding the fact that he’s going to propose to Alexandra,” the source dished to the outlet. “His friends know how happy he’s been, he’s talked about making Alexandra his wife and he was recently spotted ring shopping in West Hollywood.”

Shortly after the Speed actor and the ​art mogul turned their friendship into a full-blown relationship, everything seemingly fell into place. They even passed one of the biggest challenges in a relationship: Winning over the potential future in-laws. Let’s just say, Keanu’s mom, Patricia, may love Alexandra just as much as he does.

“What Patricia loves most about Alexandra is her caring nature and the fact that she’s with Keanu for who he is rather than his fame and money,” an insider exclusively told Closer in February 2020.

One year later, a different source exclusively gushed to Closer that the duo’s relationship was “drama” free.

“[Keanu] can’t believe he’s at such a good place in his life, and he owes a lot of that to Alexandra,” the source said in July 2021. “She’s very levelheaded, not that he’s not. It’s just that her energy is very calming. They’re in synch. It’s what Keanu has always wanted from a partner.”