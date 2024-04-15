Keanu Reeves’ life changed for the better when he met Alexandra Grant — and the pair are looking to take the next big step in their relationship!

“Keanu was living alone for a while, but Alexandra changed everything,” a source told In Touch earlier this month. “He’s never felt this way before. He loves their life together.”

The duo stepped out at The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala 2024 at The Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles on April 13. They packed on the PDA, sharing a sweet kiss in front of the cameras. Fans of the couple know that Keanu, 59, and Alexandra, 51, have had a lot to celebrate lately!

The John Wick actor and the visual artist have been dating for more than five years and feel like the time is right to tie the knot. She ended up popping the question to her beau in a low-key proposal.

“Alexandra proposed,” the insider told the outlet. “It was pretty impressive of her to ask but then again, Alexandra is a strong independent woman who knows what she wants.”

The news came after many years of gushing over each other in rare interviews and stepping out for date nights.

“Keanu and Alexandra’s relationship is moving along nicely,” a source previously told Closer in July 2021. “They love and respect each other and there’s never any drama. Of course they have disagreements, but it’s very rare.”

Olivia Wong/WireImage

“He can’t believe he’s at such a good place in his life, and he owes a lot of that to Alexandra,” the insider added. “She’s very levelheaded, not that he’s not. It’s just that her energy is very calming. They’re in synch. It’s what Keanu has always wanted from a partner.”

The Matrix actor has never been married. He was in a relationship with Jennifer Syme from 1998 to 2000. In 1999, she gave birth to their child, who was stillborn. Syme died in 2001 at age 28 in a car accident. “Grief and loss, those are things that don’t ever go away,” Keanu told The Guardian in May 2019. “They stay with you.”

Now, Keanu has found peace with Alexandra, as they are committed to each other wholeheartedly.

“They’re soulmates and they want to spend the rest of their lives together,” the source shared of their desire to tie the knot.