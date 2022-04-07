‘Matrix’ Star Keanu Reeves Was Once in a Rock Band! 5 Facts You Might Not Know About Him

Acting isn’t the only talent that Keanu Reeves has displayed throughout his incredible Hollywood career! The Matrix star burst onto the scene in the early ‘80s and has led some of the biggest movie franchises of all time, forging special friendships with his costars along the way. Fans might be shocked to learn some interesting facts about him.

Keanu, born in 1964 in Beirut, Lebanon, found a love for playing ice hockey when he was a child. But as soon as he discovered theater and acting, he knew which career path he wanted to pursue full time. After living in Canada for much of his childhood, the Hollywood hunk decided to move to Los Angeles in his early 20s.

He snagged a few notable roles here and there at the start of his career, however, his big break came in 1989 when he starred as Ted Logan in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. That same year, he appeared in the Ron Howard-directed comedy Parenthood alongside Steve Martin and Rick Moranis.

In 1994, Keanu gained even more critical acclaim with costar Sandra Bullock in the action film Speed. Their chemistry in the movie led to dating speculation off-screen. The John Wick actor has been in several relationships throughout his career but is rather private about his love life. Things seemed to change when he met visual artist Alexandra Grant in 2009 at a dinner party.

The action star worked on several books with Alexandra and even started a publishing company with her before they went public with their relationship. The pair confirmed dating speculation when they posed for photos together at the LACMA Art Film Gala. He has never popped the question to any of his girlfriends in the past, but it seems like Keanu may have found The One.

“Keanu and Alexandra have both been in relationships before, but this is by far the easiest. They just flow well together, they mesh perfectly,” an insider told Life & Style in April 2022. “Maybe it’s because they’re mature, stable and know what they want from life. There’s no drama. And of course, they love each other. He adores Alexandra.”

