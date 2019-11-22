Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Look in Love During First Public Appearance Since Their Latest Miscarriage

Inspiring. Hilaria Baldwin made her first public appearance since announcing the miscarriage of her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin. The 30 Rock alum and his beloved wife stepped out for a night out at the American Museum of Natural History’s 2019 gala in New York City on Thursday, November 21.

The 35-year-old beauty — who revealed she suffered her second miscarriage this year in an emotional post shared to her Instagram on November 11 — was absolutely glowing as she hit the red carpet. Despite the rough last 10 days, Hilaria and Alec, 61, appeared to be in good spirits.

Hilaria looked absolutely radiant as she attended the prestigious event in the Upper West Side neighborhood of the Big Apple. The yoga instructor wore a soft pink colored-gown that featured eye catching embellishments from her navel to her neckline.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Alec, on the other hand, looked like a total stud as he wore a classic, black tuxedo with a matching bowtie. The longtime couple — who tied the knot in 2012 and share kids Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1 — looked so in love as they smiled and posed for pics on the red carpet.

At the event, the Living Clearly Method author got candid about life after losing an unborn baby. Even though Hilaria suffered her second miscarriage after unexpectedly experiencing her first back in April, she and the Saturday Night Live star insisted that they are not giving up on baby No. 5.

“We’re going to have another one, just not now. It’s a question of time,” the Beetlejuice actor shared with Extra while attending the gala. “It’s been hard,” he added, noting their extremely close bond has made everything a little easier. “If we were closer … I would be sewn to her,” he adorably joked.

Even though it’s been difficult for the fitness guru to cope, Hilaria said she is “feeling a lot better” after opening up about the heartbreaking journey. “Sharing can be hard, but once you share, it feels a little more real and then once it’s more real, you can heal,” she gushed to the outlet. “It also made me feel not alone.”

Hilaria is such a strong woman!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from the couple’s outing at the American Museum of Natural History’s gala!