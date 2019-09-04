Another on the way? Alec Baldwin dropped quite the bombshell recently, as he revealed that he and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are planning on having their fifth baby together.

In a clip of comedian Kevin Nealon‘s YouTube series Hiking With Kevin, the 61-year-old said that he and his love, 35, are all for adding another member to their growing family. “We have four kids. She wants to have another one. We’re having another one,” the actor tells the Saturday Night Live alum, 65. “We’re gonna have a fifth baby.”

Kevin clearly needed more confirmation, as he asks, “It’s in the oven?” However, the 30 Rock alum says, “No. No, no, no — not that I know of.”

The happy couple — who tied the knot in 2012 — already have four kids — daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 15 months. The It’s Complicated star also has another child, Ireland, 23, from his previous marriage to actress, Kim Basinger. Back in March, Alex was a tad more hesitant about having another kid. “Oh yeah, [Hilaria is] up for the challenge. I’m the one who’s not up for the challenge,” the A-lister admitted to People. “When my kids graduate school, I’ll be 85.”

“As my friends say, when your kids are climbing out the window and they’re going to do really, really bad things when they get older, when they’re in their late teen years, you’ll be deaf anyway so you won’t have to hear it,” Alec later joked. “Let’s see what happens.” However, the pair did try earlier this year, but unfortunately the yoga instructor suffered a miscarriage.

“I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss,” Hilaria wrote on April 4, alongside a photo of herself in her underwear cradling a small bump. “I think it’s important to show the truth … because my job is to help people by being real and open.”

“I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest,” she added.

We certainly hope that Alec and Hilaria finally have their fifth baby!