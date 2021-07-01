Meghan McCain made her mark on The View as a tough cookie who didn’t mind being challenged on various topics. Because the political commentator was so “perfect” for the job, it’s going to “be hard to replace” her spot following her exit on the ABC series, an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“The big question now is: ‘Who will replace Meghan?'” the source shares with Closer following the 36-year-old’s bombshell announcement on Thursday, July 1. “She was always ready with a counterpoint, and she loved a good fight.”

While “there’s a fine line to being in the hot seat,” the conservative columnist handled her position “pretty well,” the insider adds. “She was perfect for live TV. It’s going to be interesting to see who they try out for Meghan’s spot … she will be hard to replace.”

The Dirty Sexy Politics author revealed her exit from The View after four seasons during Thursday morning’s episode, saying she’s leaving the series to focus on being the mom to her daughter, Liberty, with husband Ben Domenech. The source notes while Meghan has “thought about leaving the show” in the past, giving birth to her baby girl “changed everything” and she realized “it was time to go.”

As she announced her departure, Meghan said this will be her last season on The View, pointing out her hosting contract is slated until July 2021. The daughter of late senator John McCain said she came to the conclusion to leave after realizing she would have to move back to New York City to host from The View‘s studios.

“This was not an easy decision,” she stated, speaking to viewers and cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin. Meghan noted, though, “COVID has changed the world for all of us, and it changed the way at least for me.”

The Raising McCain alum and Ben, 39, have been living in Washington D.C. with 9-month-old Liberty amid the pandemic. Meghan said when she thinks “about where [she wants] Liberty to have her first steps and her first words,” she pictures them in D.C. “We’re surrounded by my family and friends,” she added. “I just have this really wonderful life here that ultimately I felt like I didn’t want to leave.”

Though Meghan is looking forward to her time off with Liberty and Ben, she’s “eternally grateful” for her time on The View. “This show is one of the most exhilarating, wonderful privileges of my entire life,” she gushed. “It is a privilege to work alongside such strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible broadcasters like the four of you.”