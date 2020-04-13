Long before Sunny Hostin became a beloved TV host on The View, she met and fell in love with her handsome husband, Emmanuel Hostin, better known as Manny. The longtime couple has been living a blessed life ever since they tied the knot in 1998.

While Sunny, 51, has flourished in the spotlight as a famous TV correspondent and lawyer, Manny has lived a more quiet life. Despite taking a backseat to his wife’s Hollywood fame, Manny paved quite the successful life for himself as a renowned sports doctor and orthopedic surgeon.

According to his profile on Doximity, Dr. Hostin graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and got his New York State medical license in 2002. Besides his affiliation with several top hospitals in Manhattan, including Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West Hospitals and Lenox Hill Hospital, Manny also has his own office located in Long Island City.

On top of being a dedicated doctor, Manny is a doting father to the couple’s two kids. Four years into their marriage, Sunny and Manny experienced parenthood for the first time when they welcomed son Gabe, 17, in August 2002. The Making the Case alum and the board-certified surgeon added to their brood when daughter Paloma, 13, arrived in May 2006.

At the time the pair started their family, Sunny quit her TV gigs so they could move from Washington D.C. to NYC. While chatting with Marie Claire in May 2019, the brunette beauty explained why it was difficult to transition from life on the go to stuck at home raising a child.

“I was on bed rest for most of my pregnancy [in 2001] and knew I couldn’t tackle my career with the same intensity. We moved to New York to be close to family and I tried being a stay-at-home mom,” she explained in the article, jokingly noting it didn’t work out as planned. “I drove everyone around me crazy!”

Now that they’re children are older, Sunny and Manny are enjoying watching Gabe and Paloma follow in their talented footsteps. While attending an event in February, the Girls Trip actress revealed how she stays on top of her time with Manny and their kids.

“The only way, honestly, is that I prioritize them … and my marriage,” she exclusively shared with Closer Weekly. “I’ve turned down more projects than I’m a part of … if something doesn’t allow me to go to every basketball game or track meet, or take my son on college visits, it doesn’t happen.”

Sunny also dished the secret to her and her hubby’s enviable love story. “I think it’s that we’re best friends, above all else,” she told Closer. “We met in church and we’re Catholic, so we made a commitment and we do not believe in divorce. So through it all, when I can’t look at his face one more second, I just go into another room, take a walk, take a yoga class and I just know that I’ll still be married to him tomorrow, and it is what it is. And this too shall pass.”

