The news desk on Today looked a little different as fans noticed Dylan Dreyer was absent for several episodes in January 2023. The meteorologist revealed the real reason why she was missing the show on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Dylan.

Where ​Is Dylan Dreyer?

On Wednesday, January 18, Dylan was not sitting in her usual spot next to Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones on Today. Instead, she and her husband, Brian Fichera, were traveling to Orlando, Florida, for a very exciting reason! The weather anchor was gearing up to compete at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, a celebrity golf tournament.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The first day of the competition kicked off on Thursday, January 19. Though her three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Russell, did not attend, Dylan had her hubby by her side as her caddy.

“They’re in school and I don’t want to take them out,” she told Hello! Magazine at the time about why her kids did not travel to Florida. “So, my husband is my caddy and it’s our first trip away without the kids in many years.”

The news personality and the cameraman, who wed in 2012, were excited to hit the golf course together. They kicked off their trip by sharing a sweet video on Instagram dancing around New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport before hopping on their flight. “We’re free!” Dylan captioned the video clip. The pair had huge smiles on their faces as they chatted about their getaway.

“He knows me so if I’m having a good round, he knows how to keep it doing,” she gushed over her supportive husband. “He also knows how to snap me out of a bad round. He’s the perfect caddy because he’s in my head and he gets my mind right.”

Is Dylan Dreyer Leaving ‘Today’?

While Dylan has taken some time off in the past to spend with her family, she has not announced any plans to leave Today. She did, however, step back from her duties on Weekend Today in January 2022. The broadcaster is still a mainstay on the weekday series.

“It’s all about family time,” she explained during her final episode on the weekend broadcast. “You know, this job can get crazy especially when we’re traveling and we’re busy, but it’s so important to make time for family too. These boys are my whole life and Brian and I; we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can. That’s really all I’m going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three.”