Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer officially joined Weekend Today in 2012 and has since become a favorite on the weekday program. She has shared how her fitness routine and diet have evolved over the years while balancing her career and motherhood.

Dylan wed her husband, Brian Fichera, in 2012. Four years later, they welcomed their first child together, son Calvin Bradley. During her pregnancy, the Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day author explained that she was trying to eat a balanced diet.

“I’ve been trying to get my healthy things in during the day,” she shared during a November 2016 interview with CookingLight. “I signed up for several apps when I got pregnant, and they send me pointers every day. They’re friendly reminders just to maybe think twice before you eat the junk food.”

After becoming parents for the first time, Dylan and Brian looked to expand their family once more but faced challenges along the way. The weather anchor candidly revealed she was experiencing fertility issues and suffered a miscarriage in a post shared on Today.com in April 2019.

“Brian and I are the youngest of three and the relationships we have with our siblings are so special,” Dylan wrote. “We have so much love to give, and we want to grow our family. We thought it would be easy to do that, and it’s not. And with my low egg count, time is running out and as the doctor says, once I’m out, I’m out and then it’s up to us to decide what steps to take.”

Just as the newscaster and the cameraman were about to embark on their IVF journey, Dylan learned she was pregnant with baby No. 2. Their second child, son Oliver George, arrived in January 2020. Dylan and Brian became parents for the third time in September 2021 when she gave birth to their youngest son, Russell James.

Dylan’s kids are balls of energy and always put a smile on her face. In January 2023, she and her spouse slipped away for a short vacation, their first without the kids in many years. The broadcaster competed at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, a celebrity golf tournament, with Brian as her caddy. Dylan loves playing golf, one of her favorite ways to stay active.

Keep scrolling to see everything Dylan has said about weight loss, exercise and her diet over the years.