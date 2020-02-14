Love Conquers All! See How Your Favorite Celeb Couples Are Celebrating Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day, all you lovebirds! In honor of the special holiday, tons of your favorite Hollywood stars — including Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon — shared the sweetest posts dedicated to their loved ones.

On Friday, February 14, Chip Gaines revealed the special Valentine’s Day surprise he had in store for wife Joanna Gaines. The Fixer Upper alum set the bar extremely high as he explained how he pulled off his epic gesture for his one true love.

“Jo loves love notes! And I love @joannagaines,” the 45-year-old hunk captioned a photo he shared of the couple’s property in Waco, Texas. In the snapshot, a massive, red heart can be seen drawn on the side of Jo, 41, and Chip’s silos.

“So I went on a late-night mission here at the silos in Waco to try and put out a beacon to her heart,” the home renovation guru continued. “So many memories in the books sweet girl, and SOO many more to come. #ToForever.”

While Chip went all out for his brunette beauty, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opted for a more casual Valentine’s Day outing. Prior to the fun-filled festivities, sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Closer Weekly all about their romantic plans.

“Harry and Meghan are planning to have a low-key Valentine’s Day in Vancouver,” the insider exclusively shared. “That doesn’t mean it won’t be special though. Meghan’s been giving Harry cooking lessons and he’s planning to put his culinary skills to the test by whipping up a pot roast dinner.”

However the stars may be celebrating, we’re sure it’s going to be a great day for all!

Scroll through the gallery below to see your favorite celebs ringing in Valentine’s Day with their significant others!