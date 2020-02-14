People say that perfect couples don’t exist — and those are people who have never encountered Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard and all of their cute ways.

The Frozen 2 voice actress, 39, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 13, to share a cute photo with her husband, 45, while out together. “DATE NIGHT!” Kristen wrote alongside the snap. Take a look at it below!

People were of course loving it, as they took to the comments section to respond. “I love you guys so much, please adopt me,” one fan joked. Another said, “A day before the [Valentine’s Day] craziness begins. My kind of people.”

Kristen and Dax tied the knot in 2013. They share two kids — daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5. The couple have been quite open about their relationship in the past, as The Good Place alum once revealed that she wasn’t into the “Armchair Expert” podcast host when she first met him. “I had just gotten out of a long-term relationship. The only thing that I remember is that he talked so much. I was like, ‘This guy can talk!'” the blonde beauty told Willie Geist during an interview on Today on November 24, 2019.

“I didn’t know who he was,” the Hollywood star continued. “I was like, ‘Maybe that’s one of the guys from Jackass or something?'” However, the way that Dax remembers their first encounter is a bit different from his wife.

“He remembers, ‘You were telling a really intense story about a deal you had gotten at Target,'” Kristen joked. “And I was like, ‘That sounds like it was on brand.’ And then we left. There were no sparks whatsoever.” But not to worry, because the Without a Paddle star made the first move to kick off their long-lasting love.

“I get a text that says, ‘Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How does you feel about that?'” Kristen recalled. “And I was like, ‘Excuse me? You sound stimulating.”

“He’s so bold and that was my kind of person,” the blonde beauty added. “I was like, ‘OK, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel, like, butterflies. … I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me.”

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Well it is pretty clear that these two are still madly in love with one another, and that won’t be changing anytime soon!