When you meet your soulmate you may hear birds singing and see a large rainbow everywhere you go. But that wasn’t exactly the case when Kristen Bell met her eventual husband, Dax Shepard.

The Frozen 2 star, 39, recalled meeting the comedian, 44, at a birthday party way back in 2007. “I had just gotten out of a long-term relationship,” she told Willie Geist in her upcoming Today interview on November 24. “The only thing that I remember is that he talked so much. I was like, ‘This guy can talk!'”

“I didn’t know who he was,” the actress continued. “I was like, ‘Maybe that’s one of the guys from ‘Jackass’ or something?'” However, the way that Dax remembers the meeting is a tad different.

“He remembers, ‘You were telling a really intense story about a deal you had gotten at Target,'” she joked. “And I was like, ‘That sounds like it was on brand.’ And then we left. There were no sparks whatsoever.” But of course that was just the beginning of a long love story, especially since the Without a Paddle star made the first move.

“I get a text that says, ‘Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How does you feel about that?'” Kristen explained. “And I was like, ‘Excuse me? You sound stimulating.”

“He’s so bold and that was my kind of person,” Kristen added. “I was like, ‘OK, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel, like, butterflies. … I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me.” So sweet! That was pretty much all that was needed, as the couple began dating and eventually married in 2013. They now share two daughters — Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4. Although, Dax himself was unsure of Kristen as well.

“I wasn’t fearful I would lose her, I wasn’t certain I wanted to be with someone like that, and then what happened, which could’ve only happened the way it did … is that she never, ever said to me, ‘You could be a little better of a person.’ She never, ever suggested that I should do that,” the podcaster explained during an appearance on Off Camera with Sam Jones.

It’s pretty clear that Kristen and Dax were meant to be!