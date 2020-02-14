Too cute! Donny Osmond couldn’t help but praise his longtime wife, Debbie Osmond, in honor of Valentine’s Day 2020. The “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer took to Instagram to share the sweetest tribute.

“This is Debbie, my wife of almost 42 years and the absolute love of my life,” Donny, 62, wrote alongside a photo of the pair. “This Valentine’s Day, I want to publicly express my gratitude for the irreplaceable influence Debbie continues to be in my life.”

Instagram

The Masked Singer alum — who tied the knot with Debbie, 60, in February 1959, and share sons Donald, 40, Jeremy, 38, Brandon, 35, Christopher, 29, and Josh, 21 — continued complimenting the blonde beauty in his lengthy caption.

“She’s not only the love of my life, but she’s also my best friend and greatest confidant,” he gushed. “Between raising our five sons, running the show at home, enjoying time with our grandchildren and running a business as well, I really don’t know how she manages to do it all.”

“Through the years, Debbie has often had to manage on her own while I’ve toured and performed on the road,” Donny continued. “That’s a very heavy burden to bear, and I’m deeply grateful for a wife who is my teammate in every sense of the word. She is the glue that holds us all together.”

Considering Debbie has endlessly supported her husband’s career, Donny marveled as he teased some of his wife’s upcoming projects. “We decided a long time ago that we prefer to keep our personal relationship and home out of the spotlight,” he explained. “However, in the next few weeks, she has given me permission to share some really exciting things she’s been working on for the past year and a half.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever #Valentine, Debbie,” Donny adorably concluded. “I love you with all my heart.”

Adam Scull/Shutterstock

Considering his marriage with Debbie is so sacred, it’s not often that Donny opens up about their decades-long love story. However, the Donny & Marie star — who first crossed paths with the Fir Tree actress when they were just teenagers in 1975 — recently gave fans a glimpse inside their marriage.

While hosting a Q&A via Instagram Stories in mid-January, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared a heartwarming response to a fan who wanted to know his secret to a lasting marriage.

“I suspect a lot of people approach marriage wondering what their spouse can do to make them happy,” he revealed at the time. “I believe the key to a successful marriage is focusing instead on what you can do to bring your spouse happy.”

We hope Donny and Debbie have the best Valentine’s Day ever!