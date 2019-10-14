So sweet! Country singer Miranda Lambert gushed over husband Brendan McLoughlin in the sweetest birthday tribute on Monday, October 14. The two announced on February 14 that they got married during a secret wedding ceremony and have been enjoying newlywed life ever since. The “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer sweetly raved about their strong connection on social media and we’re not mad about it.

“Happy Birthday to the man that puts stars in my eyes … #foreverandeveramen,” the 35-year-old songstress wrote on Instagram to accompany a black-and-white photo of the lovebirds cuddled up.

Fans love how happy the former NYPD officer, 28, makes Miranda. “Happy Birthday and thanks for putting stars in our girl’s eyes,” one person commented. “You deserve all the good things in life,” someone else added while another echoed, “I can see the happiness you bring Miranda and it makes her fans happy!” A separate comment read, “How sweet so glad to see you smiling and so happy.”

This has been a big year for Brendan. Besides meeting his new wife, he also relocated from the Big Apple to Miranda’s home in Nashville. A source exclusively told Life & Style that he is loving this exciting new chapter — and life on the farm!

“He loves talking about Miranda,” an insider revealed after the stud was spotted having a boys’ night out in NYC on June 26. “He’s so happy he moved there to be with her and has no regrets, especially because he realizes he’s happier in Tennessee than he was in New York.”

Of course, the duo makes frequent visits back to the East Coast to visit Brendan’s young son, Landon. While the cop is finding his way in Tennessee, Miranda is also navigating life as a stepmom.

“My stepson is amazing,” the country babe told Extra while attending the annual Mutt March in Nashville on June 6. “I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great.”

The couple has been experiencing tons of new things together this year and we can’t wait to see what they conquer next. Keep being the cutest, you two!