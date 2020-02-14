Getting to see the world as a musician is one thing, but getting to travel with your beloved family, like Marie Osmond and David Osmond, is another. The legendary performer’s nephew, who has followed in the Osmond family’s entertaining footsteps, recently opened up about getting the opportunity to work alongside Marie.

“I’ve always had so much fun performing with my Auntie M @marieosmond … going back to when I was even just a little kid,” David, 40, captioned a collage of photos on Thursday, February 13. “Touring with her now for many years has been exceptionally special. She has not just been there for me as an aunt, but also a mentor and a friend.”

The “I Can Do This” crooner also gushed over his and Marie’s upcoming symphonic show in Louisiana on Saturday, February 15. David — who is the son of Marie’s older brother Alan Osmond — teased that “they’ll be trying some new material out together,” he continued.

In the series of photos, Marie, 60, and David can be seen performing on stage together. In one of the snapshots, the Wonderama actor stood on the sidelines as the “Paper Roses” songstress was front and center while the crowd cheered her on. “Have a wonderful #Valentines weekend everyone!!” David concluded his post.

There’s no doubt the Donny & Marie star and her handsome nephew are thick as thieves. In fact, the famous family members appeared on The Dr. Oz Show in November 2019 to discuss their life as beloved performers. When the TV physician asked for the secret of how they stay together in a time of need, Marie and David couldn’t have given a more adorable response.

“It’s the word family,” the Key is Love author — who is the sister to Alan, as well as brothers Virl Osmond, Tom Osmond, Wayne Osmond, Jay Osmond, Jimmy Osmond, Merrill Osmond and Donny Osmond — gushed to Dr. Oz. “It’s knowing that through thick and thin, you have people there for you.”

The Jonah and the Great Fish actor — who has been open and honest about his battle with multiple sclerosis — echoed his gorgeous aunt’s sentiments. “I remember my dad telling me about the priorities, the values that were established from your parents at the very beginning,” he explained. “And it was this, the hierarchy was: Faith, God, Family, and then show business.”

David and Marie even marveled over their family’s incredible legacy. “I would say the thing that has been our common focus is music, is our work, is our passion,” The Talk cohost shared. “The power of it and seeing how it brings other people together.”