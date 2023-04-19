Rosario Dawson’s career isn’t slowing down any time soon! The actress, who stars in the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars spinoff series, Ahsoka, finds pockets of peace on her busiest days by spending time by the ocean. Her beachside bikini photos are proof of her love for nature.

“I was born in Coney Island, New York, so I always say that’s the reason why I have to be near water,” she told Marie Claire in September 2021. “I’ve lived near the beach in L.A. for the past 12 years. I keep meaning to move inside, but it never happens. I need some soil, I need some sunshine, I need the breeze.”

As for how her love for the outdoors has impacted her health and beauty philosophy, Rosario believes less is more.



“I very rarely wear makeup, though [when] I do, it’s mascara,” The Mandalorian actress continued, adding, “For foundation, I keep it lightweight and mostly just wear that around my eyes because my dark circles never go away. It sort of cracks me up seeing these kids creating celebrity makeup tutorials and I just think: You know we only wear that for the event and wipe it off immediately afterward, right?”

The beauty got her start in show business in 1994 when she was discovered by filmmaker Larry Clark and screenwriter Harmony Korine while sitting on the stoop of her NYC home. She made her film debut in 1995’s Kids and has had no trouble landing unforgettable roles ever since.

Rosario, who is a mom to her adopted daughter, Isabella, also dished out the secret to maintaining her bikini body. The Go-Big Show judge revealed that although she does not enjoy going to the gym, cardio is one of her favorite forms of exercise.



“I walk everywhere. I drink a lot of water. I try to get as much sleep as possible,” she told Us Weekly in December 2018. “Everything else about my schedule and routine is inconsistent, so if those types of things I can do, they’re really important … I can always take the stairs rather than use the elevator or the escalator.”

On top of staying active, the Daredevil alum found new ways to spice up her vegan diet, including eating savory oatmeal.

“I’ve learned how much I love it in savory kind of ways — where you can have it with soy sauce and Sriracha,” she explained. “Basically, anything you can do with a quinoa or a rice bowl, you can do with an oatmeal bowl.”



