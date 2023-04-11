All eyes are on Penélope Cruz and her stylish bikini photos! The fashionista is always sporting the cutest swimwear during romantic getaways with her husband, Javier Bardem.

The American Crime Story actress has long been a beauty and style icon since launching her acting career in 1990. But before she was a critically acclaimed film star, Penélope focused on her passion for dance while growing up in Spain. She’s since credited her dance background for helping her maintain her gorgeous look.

“I studied classical ballet for 17 years, and it had so many benefits for me,” she reflected during a February 2021 interview with Elle. “Now I just do resistance work and a little cardio for an hour about three or four times a week.”

Penélope and Javier are the proud parents of two children, Leo and Luna, who are the center of their universe. Being present for her kids takes precedence in the Oscar winner’s life above all else.



“I wake up around 7:30 a.m.; I need seven or eight hours of sleep a night,” she explained her typical morning routine. “If I’m not working, I try to exercise in the morning. Then I have breakfast with my family, and if it’s a school day, I get my two kids, Leo and Luna, ready to leave.”

On occasion, the Vicky Cristina Barcelona actress and her hubby love slipping away on beach vacations. In August 2021, the famous duo was photographed enjoying a beach day in Italy. During the outing, Penélope wore a strapless white bikini top with black bottoms and accessorized her look with silver hoop earrings.

The Volver actress and the Dune actor went for a swim together and shared some kisses in the water before Penélope headed off to walk along the beach. She wrapped herself in a striped towel after flaunting her bikini body in the sand. It’s moments spent with her husband and kids that make her feel her best.

“When I’m serene, relaxed and present and I’m able to have gratitude for all that I have. That’s when beauty can be there,” Penélope revealed about the things that make her feel the most beautiful in a July 2017 interview with InStyle. “Otherwise, it doesn’t matter what my hair looks like or what makeup I put on.”

The On the Fringe actress also dished out some of her favorite fitness techniques that have contributed to her radiance and effortless glow.

“I do Bikram yoga, which has completely changed my body,” Penélope continued. “You’re drenched in sweat throughout the entire class. It’s 90 minutes, but once you conquer 60, the last 30 get easier. I used to be sluggish, and now my level of energy is through the roof. It’s like magic, but you have to earn that magic.”

Keep scrolling to see Penélope’s beautiful bikini photos.