Rosario Dawson Was Meant to Be a Mom! Get to Know the Actress’ Adopted Daughter Isabella

Rosario Dawson has been on top of the world since adopting her beloved daughter, Isabella. The Sin City actress, who always knew she would become a mom one day, made her dreams come true when Isabella came into her life in 2014.

Rosario is raising her daughter as a single mother, but she has no qualms about having the responsibilities all to herself. Considering it’s just the two of them, the TV producer has been able to form an unbreakable bond with her only child, who also goes by the nickname, Lola.

“I’m grateful for her development, our maturation and our connection,” Rosario shared in Health’s March 2021 issue. “To have a young person move in with you and to have to really consciously work through triggers and that kind of stuff is a really different thing than being pregnant and having your baby grow up in front of you — to be able to see how we’re getting closer and closer. We are a family, and it’s beautiful.”

Looking back on the beginning of their journey together, the Trance actress said becoming Isabella’s mom was “clearly meant to be.” Because Rosario’s family “knew” Isabella’s biological mom and were aware that the child was in foster care, they were determined to find her.

“With my daughter, I didn’t go to an adoption center or anything like that,” she explained to the outlet. “We looked for her. It wasn’t even a question … she’s my kid.”

Now that Rosario and Isabella are well adjusted to their lives together, the activist — who has been dating New Jersey Senator Cory Booker since early 2019 — is endlessly thankful to have her beautiful daughter by her side. Though Rosario had no idea how her journey would play out, becoming a mom through adoption was something she always wanted to pursue.

The Seven Pounds alum revealed she was inspired to adopt after she found out her dad “wasn’t” her biological father. “That was super shocking to me. I don’t know my biological father. Apparently, he died in 2011, but I didn’t have a relationship with him,” she explained. “At 5, it was a lot to take in, and I recall thinking, ‘What if my parents hadn’t met, and I was older, and no one wanted to marry my mom because she had an older kid?'”

“I remember vividly back then saying that when I was older, I was going to adopt an older child,” Rosario continued. “It’s wild to think I manifested this when I was younger.”

