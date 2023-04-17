‘The Mandalorian’ Star Katee Sackhoff’s Bikini Photos Are Out of This World! See Swimsuit Pictures

When Katee Sackhoff isn’t wearing Mandalorian armor on the set of the hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian, the actress loves wearing bikinis! The Battlestar Galactica alum doesn’t hold back from posting her sizzling swimsuit pictures on Instagram.

Katee has shared so many gorgeous bikini photos while hanging out in the sauna she had installed in her backyard.

“It quickly became my favorite place to memorize dialogue and relax after work,” she captioned a May 2022 swimsuit-clad photo. “So many of you asked me why we invested in an at-home sauna. First and foremost, I love heat. I’m like a crazy person and the hotter it is, the more at peace I feel.”

The Another Life actress and her husband, Robin Gadsby, share one daughter together, Ginevra Grace Gadsby, who was born in December 2021. Since becoming a mom, Katee has brought her daughter along on numerous beach-bound adventures.

In July 2022, she captured a sweet photo with her mini-me sitting in her lap at the beach. In the picture, Katee wore a striped bikini top and a red baseball cap as she enjoyed spending time with Ginevra. The following day, she snapped a family photo in front of the ocean and made a relatable confession.

“I love traveling but man o’ man do I miss home … and our bed!” she admitted in her Instagram caption. “Traveling with a 7-month-old is not a vacation, it’s just a trip. A great trip and we are lucky to be able to do it, but lord I need a vacation after this.”

While Katee enjoys fun in the sun with her daughter, memories made at home are just as special. In March 2023, the doting mom posted photos as her little one watched The Mandalorian and admired her beloved Star Wars character, Bo-Katan Kryze, when she popped up on the screen. “Starting her young,” Katee noted in her caption.

The 24 actress previously revealed that her daughter got to join her on the set of The Mandalorian while she filmed season 3.

“So, my daughter was on set a lot this season, and I have so many pictures of her,” Katee shared during a March 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Of course, she wasn’t supposed to go to set, but I would just wander around with her. She was so little; I could have hid her inside my suit. But I have pictures of her with droids when she was 3 months old, and she was just mind-blown at these things.”

Keep scrolling to see Katee’s beautiful bikini photos.