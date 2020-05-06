Happy first birthday, Baby Archie! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal family members honored their only son’s special milestone by sharing heartwarming tributes via social media. Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Duchess Kate (née Middleton) and more commemorated Archie’s big day on Wednesday, May 6.

“‪Happy birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who is celebrating his first birthday today!” the royal family’s official Instagram page shared on behalf of Elizabeth, 94. “Archie is the queen’s eighth great-grandchild.”

Chris Allerton/Shutterstock

Elizabeth’s son and Harry’s father, Prince Charles, also shared a message with wife Camilla Parker Bowles. “A very happy birthday to Archie, who turns 1 today,” the Prince of Wales, 71, and the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, gushed alongside a snap of Harry, 35, holding his mini-me son. “This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019.‬”

Even the Duke of Sussex’s brother, William, gave a sweet shout-out to his adorable nephew. “Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!” Kensington Palace sweetly shared on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. We love it!

In honor of their son’s first trip around the sun, Meghan, 38, and Harry — who tied the knot in May 2018 — found their own new way to celebrate. Instead of releasing professional headshots as royal family members usually do, the beloved prince and the former Suits actress shared a new video of the tot instead.

The happy couple gave fans a glimpse inside their life as a doting mom and dad as Meghan read to her little bundle of joy in a video posted on Save With Stories‘ Instagram page. The Hollywood alum looked happier than ever while reading Duck! Rabbit! aloud as little Archie sat on her lap.

We couldn’t be more thrilled to see the royal family band together to celebrate Archie’s birthday considering Meg and Harry stepped back from their royal duties in early January. At the time, the royal pair revealed their plans to split time between the U.K. and North America.

Following the news of their royal relinquishment, Harry and Meghan received mixed opinions. However, a source close to the famous family insisted at the end of the day, Elizabeth just wants her grandson to be happy.

“The queen and Harry met for lunch for a heart to heart,” the source exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in early March. “Despite everything that’s happened with Megxit, the last thing Elizabeth wants is for Harry to feel estranged from his family, and she made her feelings clear about this in the meeting.”

Although Harry and Meghan have “never been happier” since announcing their exit, a separate source told Closer at the time, Elizabeth wanted the red-haired royal to know “he’s always welcome back if he ever changes his mind about living in North America.”

We hope Archie has the best birthday with Meg and Harry!