Family of five! Prince William and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) walked the red carpet with their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — at the London Palladium theater on Thursday, December 10.

“The Duke and Duchess and their family attended a special performance of The National Lottery’s Pantoland at The Palladium, which was held to thank key workers and their families for their phenomenal efforts this year,” the royal couple’s Twitter page explained about their appearance.

William, 38, looked particularly festive for the holiday season in a red sweater, which he paired with a causal blue suit, while Kate, 38, stunned in an ankle-length black patterned dress. George, 7, dressed like his dad in a red-striped sweater and slacks. Kate’s mini-me Charlotte, 5, looked incredibly adorable in a plaid dress that featured a ruffled collar. Finally, Louis, 2, melted hearts in a puffy blue jacket.

Like the rest of the world, the U.K. has experienced shutdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s wonderful to be back here in the West End and see theaters reopening their doors,” the Duke of Cambridge acknowledged at the event. “A huge congratulations to everyone involved from the London Palladium, to Qdos Productions, and of course, the cast for all your hard work.”

The famous family just completed a three-day tour on the Royal Train. Prince William and Duchess Kate traveled around Great Britain visiting cities across England, Scotland and Wales to meet those who have gone “above and beyond” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Needless to say, the royal brood does not live a normal life thanks to their high-profile positions. However, an insider told Closer Weekly the husband and wife feel “fortunate” George, Charlotte and Louis are humble and grounded, despite growing up in a “magical, private world.”

“They’re the heirs to the throne, but Kate and William try to keep everything at home as normal as possible,” the source explained. The couple always “cherish every moment” with their little ones, whether it’s a red carpet appearance or their typical activities. Like most kids, the three siblings will “romp around outdoors and come home covered in mud, bicker with their siblings and practice the latest dance crazes.”

The royal family are helping to make the holidays merry and bright! Keep scrolling to see photos of their red carpet appearance.