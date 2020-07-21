The Duchess of Cambridge/Courtesy Kensington Royal/Twitter

What a little charmer! Kate Middleton and Prince William shared new photos of their son Prince George looking so grown up ahead of his 7th birthday on Wednesday, July 22. The Duchess of Cambridge got behind the camera to take the precious portraits released by Kensington Palace on Tuesday, July 21.

The future king showed off how photogenic he is in the snaps, smiling big while wearing a camouflage top in one pic, and an olive green polo shirt in the other.

George appeared to be at the family’s Norfolk home on the Queen’s Sandringham estate. After seeing how much he’s matured in recent months, some social media users addressed the prince’s resemblance to his uncle James Middleton.

“How fast has he grown. I still remember waiting for his birth and watching his parents bring him out for us all to see,” one person replied to the post. “You’re such a handsome and adorable boy, we love you so much,” another wrote.

In May, George’s grandfather Prince Charles dropped a hint about how he would like to celebrate the special occasion, and it involved a family tradition.

“My grandmother used to play quite a bit of music, so I would hear something there,” the 71-year-old said on Classic FM. “But I suspect the first time I really became aware of it was being taken by my grandmother to Covent Garden aged 7, I think. It must have been in 1956 to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform. It was their first visit to the United Kingdom and I shall never forget that incredible occasion.”

“I was completely inspired by it,” he added. “Which is why it’s so important, I think, for grandparents or other relations to take children at about the age of 7 to experience some form of the arts in performance.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, George and his loved ones may have to do something a little closer to home. Ever since the outbreak became a concern, Kate, 38, and William, 38, have drastically changed their lifestyle to protect their kids.

“William and Kate are taking precautions by isolating George and Charlotte from other children,” an insider told Closer Weekly in March. “The kids are missing their friends and keep asking after them, but at least they have each other.”

We’re sure they will improvise and have a blast!