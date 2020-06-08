Family time! In honor of Volunteers’ Week in the U.K., Prince William and Duchess Kate shared a brand new photo of kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte helping their dad with some charity work on Instagram.

“In April, the duke and duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area,” their royal staffers captioned the post on Saturday, May 6, of William holding an umbrella over his children’s heads. “Today Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message to volunteers around the world.”

Shutterstock

“As Volunteers’ Week draws to a close, it is inspiring to reflect on the many thousands of people, who through their acts of generosity and kindness, have achieved so much for the greater good,” Queen Elizabeth said in another Instagram post. “I have been following with interest how men and women from around the world, including my own family, have been helping and recognizing the vital role of the volunteer.”

Next to Queen Elizabeth’s heartfelt message was a couple of photos of her family making a difference around the world. Fans saw Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, clap for coronavirus healthcare workers and also a sweet snap of the queen meeting with volunteer Kate Bosley from the Royal British Legion Industries Village in November 2019.

“I send my best wishes to all those who give themselves so freely and selflessly in the service of others,” the monarch concluded her message.

During a previous interview with Sky News, Prince Charles, 71, opened up about the COVID-19 pandemic and said he’s been missing his grandkids more than ever.

“I do totally understand so many people’s frustrations, difficulties, grief and anguish,” he explained over video chat on June 4. “But fortunately, at least you can speak to them on telephones and occasionally do this sort of thing. But it isn’t the same, is it? You really want to give people a hug.”

The Prince of Wales said he’s doing his “best” to make people feel more close during the lockdown, and thanks to all the charity work he’s been doing, Kate’s kids will learn the true meaning of Volunteers’ Week!