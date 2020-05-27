Prince Charles Hints at What He’s Going to Do for Prince George’s Upcoming 7th Birthday
A day to remember! Prince George‘s 7th birthday is coming up in July and his granddad Prince Charles is already thinking about fun things he can do with the royal.
“My grandmother used to play quite a bit of music, so I would hear something there,” Prince Charles, 71, shared during a conversation with Alan Titchmarsh on Classic FM. “But I suspect the first time I really became aware of it was being taken by my grandmother, Queen Elizabeth [the Queen Mother,] to Covent Garden aged 7, I think. It must have been in 1956 to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform. It was their first visit to the United Kingdom and I shall never forget that incredible occasion.”
“I was completely inspired by it,” he continued, “Which is why it’s so important, I think, for grandparents or other relations to take children at about the age of 7 to experience some form of the arts in performance.” It’s sweet that his love of the performing arts is something he wants to pass on to his grandkids.
Seeing a show with his granddad would be something Prince George would love to do! Before the world went on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, he enjoyed taking ballet classes at St. Thomas’s Battersea with his peers. According to the educational facility, they offered those lessons so students can develop “physical skills, stamina, creativity, expression, and musicality.”
“My mother [Princess Diana] always used to dance, she loved dancing,” Prince William once told a dancer in October 2019 about his family’s love for the performance arts. “If it’s something you love, you do what you love. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Keep at it.”
Because of his father’s teachings, Prince George has not been afraid to pursue the activities he enjoys. Aside from ballet, the 6-year-old also likes to take photographs just like his mom, Kate Middleton, and when he’s playing around with his siblings, Kate’s son likes to grab a guitar and jam out.
“There are times when Kate covers her ears to block out the noise,” an insider told Closer Weekly in March. “But she laughs about it.”