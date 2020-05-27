A day to remember! Prince George‘s 7th birthday is coming up in July and his granddad Prince Charles is already thinking about fun things he can do with the royal.

“My grandmother used to play quite a bit of music, so I would hear something there,” Prince Charles, 71, shared during a conversation with Alan Titchmarsh on Classic FM. “But I suspect the first time I really became aware of it was being taken by my grandmother, Queen Elizabeth [the Queen Mother,] to Covent Garden aged 7, I think. It must have been in 1956 to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform. It was their first visit to the United Kingdom and I shall never forget that incredible occasion.”