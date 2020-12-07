Prince William and Duchess Kate Are All Smiles During 3-Day Royal Train Tour Around Britain

They’re off! Prince William and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) embarked on their three-day tour around Britain on the Royal Train. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been traveling around the U.K. and meeting those who have gone “above and beyond” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

William and Kate, both 38, started their 1,250-mile mini-tour on Sunday, December 6. The royal lovebirds stepped onto the Royal Train in Euston station in London to listen to the stories of transportation workers and their experiences of working during the unprecedented outbreak.

The point of the couple’s trip is to “pay tribute to the inspiring work of those” who have made incredible sacrifices throughout the pandemic, Kensington Palace‘s official Instagram page explained. In order to do so, William and Kate have been meeting with frontline workers, volunteers, care home staff, teachers, schoolkids and more.

The royal parents of three — who share Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — have been staying overnight on the Royal Train as they make stops in towns and cities across England, Scotland and Wales. After days of visiting schools, watching performances and chatting with others who have “gone out of their way to ensure people feel safe and secure,” William and Kate’s mini-tour is set to conclude on Tuesday, December 8.

The royal twosome is no longer quarantining amid the pandemic, but earlier this year, William and Kate were in lockdown at their country home in Norfolk with their children. At the time, the brunette beauty said it was “really hard” adjusting to their new life in quarantine.

“We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now,” she shared on ITV’s This Morning in May 2020. “We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that.”

Kate noted it was also very “difficult” homeschooling her older kiddos. “It’s hard to explain to a 5 and nearly 6 or 7-year-old what’s going on,” Kate added. “George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects … making spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work.”

We’re so happy Kate and Will are back on tour again!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from the royal couple’s three-day trip on the Royal Train.