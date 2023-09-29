HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk is used to creating the dreamiest spaces for her clients on Good Bones. It comes as no surprise that her Indianapolis bedroom is just as charming as the ones she renovates on TV.

The popular home improvement personality shared a glimpse of her master suite in an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, September 28. Everything from the simple white headboard behind her bed to the blue and white area rug looked perfect in the background of the video.

Mina also explained the reason why there was a tiny mattress on the floor in one corner of the room.

“Anyone who feels the need to comment, get up off me,” she captioned the clip. “That is a Nugget bed on the floor for Jack. Just trying to keep small humans and myself alive.”

Courtesy of Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

A Nugget bed is a convertible piece of furniture that serves as a couch, bed and play area. The mom of two shares kids Jack and Charlotte with her husband, Steve Hawk. After posting a peek of her bedroom online, Mina and Steve traveled to Chicago for a date night to see a lecture presented by Dr. Andrew Huberman.

The realtor later shared a cute selfie with her hubby in her Instagram Stories after they made their way to The Chicago Theatre where the event was being held. The duo, who got married in 2016, both had huge smiles on their faces in the snap.

Earlier this month, the Two Chicks and a Hammer owner and the fitness trainer took their kids on a family cruise. After a hectic travel day with missed flights and several delays, Mina and Steve made the most of their getaway at sea.

“I made it through my first family cruise last week,” she reflected during a September 20 episode of her podcast, “Mina AF.” “I am feeling like a stressed-out crazy person because our cruise was not really a vacation for my husband and I. It’s the first time we’ve ever done it, so it was a good experience. It was a learning experience.”

Mina, who recently announced the end of Good Bones amid a feud with her family, is still undecided on whether or not she will ever go on another cruise in the future.

“It was absolutely awful,” the home designer said of the small rooms on the boat. “It’s just a lot to keep two kids that young in such a small space and this particular boat was not really set up for kids.”