If you’re ever lucky enough to work with Marie Osmond, you’ll come to know and love her for her electrifying personality and contagious happiness — just ask The Talk hairstylist Cody Renegar. The beloved songstress and her right-hand hairdresser open up about working together on the hit CBS talk show and reveal the sweet details behind their “immediate” bond in an exclusive interview with Closer Weekly.

“You know, I’ve worked with quite a few celebrities in my career and I’ve never had a type of experience where someone is so just extremely here for other people and not themselves,” Cody shares. “I’m here, I’m committed and I’ve only been here for a couple of weeks and I’m already sold on Marie. It’s a completely different experience and I’m totally here for it.”

The Donny & Marie star echoes Cody’s sentiments as she marvels over how they became fast friends. “When we met each other, it was this immediate connection,” she gushes to Closer. “And those things don’t happen all the time. They really don’t.”

Marie says for “someone like me” who has a “daily show” to do, it’s important that you surround yourself with people who are “full of energy and life and love.” [Cody] “is creative and I trust people that are creative and very good at what they do and turning your look over to someone, you just want to make sure it’s with somebody you know that’s good,” she sweetly continues.

The Key is Love author first introduced her fans to Cody, who has worked with tons of celebrities, including Elizabeth Taylor, Farrah Fawcett and more, as she debuted a stunning blonde wig on the February 11 episode of The Talk. “I think blondes DO have more fun!!” she captioned a selfie alongside the handsome stylist at the time. “This is @hairbycody90210, I absolutely adore him!!!! What should we call him?”

As Marie and Cody gush to Closer about their adorable friendship, the Dancing With the Stars alum — who is the proud mom of kids Stephen, 36, Jessica, 32, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew, 20, Abigail, 17, and late son Micheal — dishes why the Hollywood hairstylist is so great to work with. “We look at the outfit for the next day and he just plays and it’s so fun,” she explains.

Ron Jaffe/CBS

Cody tells Closer he feels the exact same. “Her natural adventurous spirit is giving me freedom and now she’s just got to let me do what I want and especially since I’m looking at one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, nothing goes wrong,” he adorably says. “I can like her blonde, red … she has this look that just pulls of anything. And it’s not even that, her energy and spirit come through no matter what I do.”

Marie and Cody are quite the dynamic duo!

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!