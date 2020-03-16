Doting mom of eight Marie Osmond is used to taking the high road, but she said enough is enough as she blocked an Instagram follower for the first time after receiving a rude comment about her late son, Michael.

“This weekend I deleted someone. I blocked them for the first time,” Marie, 60, candidly explained during the Friday, March 13 episode of The Talk. “I don’t block people … [it was] just a really mean person.”

Instagram

The iconic Donny & Marie star revealed the comment was made after she announced on February 28 episode of the hit CBS talk show that she’s going to give all her money away to charity rather than her family when she dies.

“It was interesting, because they will say things like, ‘You’re fake, you’re phony, you’re plastic,'” Marie said of the typical hate she gets. “Hey, I’m porcelain, OK,” she adorably countered.

“Why I blocked this person is, I talked about how I’m going to give my money to help other children. My children are taken care of,” she continued. “My children know about it. They are fine with it.”

The Key is Love author noted this particular user, however, took things a little too far. “I got this person, and she said, ‘Finally the real you comes out, you are a horrible person, you are awful, any person that would cut their children off is a miserable person. And it’s why your son took his life.'”

Marie — who is also the loving mama of kids Stephen, 36, Jessica, 32, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew, 20, and Abigail, 17 — noted how painful it was to be blamed for her son’s death. In April 2009, Marie’s son committed suicide following a heartbreaking battle with depression.

Instagram

“How does a person even go there?” she wondered. “That is like the most mean, awful … it’s going to upset me again.” Luckily, Marie found the best way to cope with the cruel comment. “I ate a pint of Haagan Dazs and I blocked her,” she happily dished.

Although it’s painful to recall, Marie has opened up a ton about her beloved late child. In a previous interview with Closer Weekly, the award-winning performer revealed how she’s managed to deal with her life’s biggest challenges.

“You keep living. I thought I knew what sorrow was but you don’t ever know until you’ve been through it,” she exclusively shared in January 2019. “There’s no joy in sorrow like it says in the Scriptures, but I’ve come to the conclusion that the joy they’re talking about is looking at somebody else who’s been through what I’ve been through and saying, ‘I understand.’ There’s joy in loving other people and saying you know how they feel and that they’re going to get through this, too.”

We love you, Marie!