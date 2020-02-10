She’s usually the happiest and most bubbly person in the room, but even Marie Osmond struggles from time to time. In fact, the iconic performer confessed that things have been a bit harder recently with the upcoming 10-year anniversary of son Michael’s tragic passing.

“February is a challenging month for me as it brings forward the memories of my son Michael’s death,” the 60-year-old beauty candidly wrote in a lengthy post on Sunday, February 9, after revealing she got some “devastating news” that two of her “dear” friends were recently diagnosed with cancer. “As I was praying for them and their families, I started to ponder all those who I love that are in the midst of trials and devastating loss.”

The Donny & Marie star then shared the heartbreaking news that she is also mourning the loss of her “wonderful friend,” John Lauck — who was also the president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals — after he died from a biking accident. The same week, her friend and attorney, Paul Sorrell, lost his “sweet daughter” Brynne to cancer at the age of 26.

“I know the pain of losing a child, but I also remember the people who were there for me, who came as they were and brought what they had from their life experiences, and it all came with love,” Marie sweetly recalled. “It feels inadequate to simply ‘be there,’ but that act of simple support is so breathtakingly beautiful, healing and important.”

The Key Is Love author — who is also the proud mom of Stephen, 36, Jessica, 32, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew, 20, and Abigail, 17 — then revealed how she found solace in her son’s death. “Although this is very difficult, his passing has given me a greater gratitude for our Savior’s atonement,” she gushed.

Ever since Marie suffered the loss of her handsome son — who took his own life in 2010 at age 18 — she’s been open and honest about the journey of healing. In January 2019, the “Paper Roses” songstress exclusively opened up to Closer Weekly about learning to cope with the inconsolable loss.

Instagram/Marie Osmond

“You keep living. I thought I knew what sorrow was, but you don’t ever know until you’ve been through it,” she confessed at the time. “There’s no joy in sorrow like it says in the Scriptures, but I’ve come to the conclusion that the joy they’re talking about is looking at somebody else who’s been through what I’ve been through and saying, ‘I understand.’ There’s joy in loving other people and saying you know how they feel and that they’re going to get through this, too.”

We love you, Marie.