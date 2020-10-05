With the spooky season in full swing, Jennifer Love Hewitt “can’t stop” taking advantage of her artistic abilities. The Ghost Whisperer star joked she “might have a problem” as she showed off the hand-painted pumpkins she made her two kids, Autumn and Atticus.

“My Autumn asked for a Cinderella pumpkin,” the 41-year-old captioned a snapshot of a baby blue-colored jack-o’-lantern on October 2. “Of course, Cindy needed her ride! It was fun and easy!”

Hours after Jennifer flaunted 6-year-old Autumn’s adorable Halloween decoration, which boasted a picture of the beloved Disney princess and sparkly, circular accents, she posted a pic of the one she made her 5-year-old son.

“Mr. Atticus wanted a minion,” the Client List actress wrote alongside a pic of the pumpkin, which featured the animated character’s identical goggles, distinct eyebrows and cute smile. “Well, here it is! This yellow was a little harder to do. But still fun.”

Two days later, Jennifer revealed she also made her longtime husband, Brian Hallisay, a special gourd. “Of course, my guy, who has a Halloween birthday, needed a monster pumpkin!” she wrote on October 4. “So fun. This kit is from Target.”

The I Know What You Did Last Summer alum celebrated the beginning of fall in an uplifting post in late September. Jennifer said despite 2020 being a tumultuous year due to the coronavirus pandemic, she couldn’t be happier about the start of her “favorite” season.

“Hello fall!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s been a crazy year, but pumpkins, pumpkin spice, cozy clothes and holiday cheer cannot be cancelled!! Sending love to all.”

In April, the Hollywood star opened up about all the adjustments she’s had to make, including homeschooling her two kids, amid the start of the outbreak earlier this year. Jennifer dished she was really struggling when it came to teaching Autumn and Atticus all by herself at home.

“I couldn’t figure out if I had to teach them the way their teacher was teaching them, or teach them in a strict way or whatever,” she explained during an appearance on The Talk at the time. “I was really frustrated at first, to be honest, [on] just how to do [it].”

Fortunately, Jennifer’s kiddos got the hang of being homeschooled by their famous mama at the time they returned to school in early September. “Starting another week of zoom with my kids,” she wrote. “I am in awe of how brave, open and willing to go with the flow they have been in this time. They are my everything and I am so proud.”

