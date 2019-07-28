Never too busy for her kids! Jennifer Garner is crazy about her children, and she always makes time to bond with them — she once again proved that by having a fun little lunch with her son Samuel.

The 47-year-old was recently spotted with her youngest child on her lap, as she held him close while she ate. The actress wore a casual tee, and had her hair tied up, as she tried to beat the hot Los Angeles heat. She also sported some shades. Her little one made funny faces at her through it all.

The 13 Going On 30 star shares Samuel with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. The pair — who were married from 2005 to 2018 — also have two daughters, Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10. “She’s wonderful,” the Justice League actor, 46, once gushed to Today about his ex-wife. “I’m lucky [my kids have] got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible.”

“Somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important, central part of your life, and that’s good,” he said, adding, that he also knows “Dads are so important to kids, and it’s our responsibility to be there for them, and to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives, to be as in it as moms. That’s really the central preoccupation in my life.” So true!

