The Former First Daughters Are Fashionistas! See Their Best Bikini Photos Since Leaving the White House

The former first daughters have all shown off their unique fashion sense all over the world! Malia Obama, Jenna Bush Hager and more have flaunted their bikini and swimsuit style after their fathers left the White House.

Jenna and her twin sister, Barbara Bush, were 20 years old when their father, George W. Bush, was elected president. Over their years in the spotlight, the pair have shared what it was like living in the White House in their 20s. Jenna met her future husband, Henry Hager, in 2004.

“My worst first date involved the Secret Service, let’s just leave it at that,” the blonde beauty admitted to cohost Hoda Kotb during a February 2021 episode of Today. “It was with Henry and his car ran out of gas and went backward and hit the Secret Service.”

Despite their little dating hiccup, Jenna and Henry fell in love and got married in 2008. The couple are now parents to three children: Mila, Poppy and Hal. Barbara also reflected on looking for love in an April 2022 interview with Access Daily.

​​”I think it was intimidating — for them,” she shared about navigating the dating scene. “I mean, my mom basically proposed to my husband. So, it was intimidating, yet welcoming.”

The author married screenwriter Craig Coyne in October 2018 at the Bush family compound in Maine. The private ceremony was held so Barbara and Jenna’s grandfather former President George H.W. Bush could attend the celebration.

“They wanted to get married here because my grandfather is here,” Jenna said on Today after the nuptials. “It was a very secret wedding, a little bit like my elusive sister. But also, just family in a place that means family love, and it was beautiful.”

The couple also had a second wedding ceremony for friends and family in April 2019. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Cora, in September 2021. Barbara and Jenna have stuck by each other’s sides as they navigate life outside of the White House. Sisters Malia and Sasha Obama have done the same after their father, Barack Obama, served as the president from 2009 to 2017.

The stunning siblings have both gone on to attend college, find their own career passions and have proven to be fashionistas. Malia, born in 1998, flaunted her cool style choices while attending Harvard University. She sported everything from flowy summer dresses to mom jeans and T-shirts on campus, making everything look effortless. After graduating from the Ivy League school in 2021, she landed a job writing for Donald Glover’s Amazon show Hive.

