Donny Osmond will always look up to his brothers. The Donny & Marie star called his older sibling Alan Osmond “such an inspiration” while celebrating the singer’s 71st birthday.

“Throwing it way back for my brother Alan’s birthday!” Donny, 62, captioned a series of old family photos on Monday, June 22. “#HappyBirthday to the leader of our pack in every chapter.”

In his post, the Masked Singer alum pointed out how inspired he was by the crooner’s brave fight against multiple sclerosis. Alan was diagnosed with the rare immune system disease — which “affects the brain and spinal cord” and causes “weakness, tingling, numbness and blurred vision,” according to WebMD — in the late 1980s.

“Despite the challenges you face with MS, you always have the most amazing and positive outlook,” Donny sweetly continued in his tribute. “I look up to you more than you’ll ever know. Wishing you all the best today!”

Alan is known for performing alongside Donny and other brothers Wayne Osmond, 68, Jay Osmond, 65, Merrill Osmond, 67, and Jimmy Osmond, 57, as “The Osmonds,” and he’s had endless love and support from Donny and their siblings.

In February, Marie Osmond commended Alan and his son David Osmond — who also has MS — for never giving up against the fight. The Talk cohost, 60, said she was moved by her brother and nephew when David, 40, sent her a video about the importance of being resilient.

“There are so many examples in life of people who simply did not give up,” Marie penned via Instagram at the time. “My brother Alan, his son, and my nephew, David … all have MS. It’s a huge struggle, but they never give up. Instead, they use this motto every single day of their lives for a positive remembrance to find strength in their daily challenges: ‘I may have MS, but MS does not have me!’”

Although it’s not often that Alan comments on his own battle with MS, David once opened up to Yahoo Lifestyle about the moment his dad revealed his diagnosis. “I remember as a kid my dad told us that he had something called MS,” the “Loneliest Walk” singer recalled. “We saw him start to decline physically. It was hard to see.”

In 2006, everything changed for David when was diagnosed with the same chronic illness at age 26. “I took my shoes off and I turned to my [wife Valerie McClain]. I said, ‘My feet feel like they’re being run over by a steamroller,’” he remembered. “Within a few weeks, that crushing feeling progressed up my legs. It was all the way up to my chest within a few months.”

However, David insisted he doesn’t “dare [to] complain” about the “massive amount of pain” he’s always in. Instead, the singer hopes to “encourage people” to know they are “not alone,” he told the outlet. “There are people who know how you feel that are behind you and fighting for you … never give up.”

