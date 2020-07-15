Demi Moore Blames Ex-Husband for the Brown Carpet in Her Bathroom: That ‘Was a Bruce Willis Choice’

Does Demi Moore have a bone to pick with ex-husband Bruce Willis? After the Ghost star was hilariously called out for having brown carpet in one of the bathrooms of her Idaho home, she made sure everyone knew that it was the Die Hard actor’s brilliant idea.

“That originally was a Bruce Willis choice … not to put it all on him,” Demi, 57, jokingly shared during a virtual appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday, July 14. The Inside Out author addressed the interesting design choice after a social media post of her bathroom’s wall-to-wall brown carpeting went viral in early July.

“We also live in the mountains where it gets really cold,” Demi added while seemingly agreeing with her ex-husband’s decor. “So, it doesn’t bother me.”

In fact, the Indecent Proposal actress — who was married to Bruce, 65, from 1987 to 2000 — insisted she enjoyed “big laughs” over what followers were saying about the brown carpet in the comments section of her post. “I appreciate the interest that goes into all of my little oddities,” she dished.

The Striptease star first gave fans a glimpse inside her unconventional bathroom as she revealed the launch of her new podcast, “Dirty Diana.” Alongside Demi’s exciting announcement, the Golden Globe nominee shared two photos sitting on a miniature couch in her fully-carpeted luxury bath.

“Excited to finally share what I’ve been working on!” the TV star wrote in the caption on July 8. “First episode of #DirtyDiana drops Monday, July 13. Trailer in bio.”

Shutterstock (2)

Although it’s been over two decades since Demi and Bruce called it quits, the two couldn’t share a more amicable relationship. The former lovers proved this to be true when they quarantined together with their three daughters, Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 26, amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

“It’s been really funny having both my parents at the house where they, like, raised us,” Scout gushed about spending quality time with her mom and dad on the “Dopey” podcast in mid-April. “It’s kind of divine time to just hang out with them. I’m very grateful to be with my family.”

At the time, Bruce and Demi were social distancing at the actress’ Idaho home with their children. The ex-pair self-isolated from March until early May when the Pulp Fiction star reunited with his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, whom he tied the knot in 2009, and their two young daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6.

Demi and Bruce concluded their quarantine, but it seems the fun wasn’t over as the G.I. Jane actress attended Emma’s 42nd birthday in mid-June. “It really was a happy birthday for me,” the Perfect Stranger actress captioned a photo with Bruce, their daughters, Demi, Rumer and other family and friends.

Nothing will ever come between this famous family — even carpets!